Maxim 21662WT Mingle 2 Light 25" Tall LED Wall Sconce Bronze / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Maxim 21662WT Mingle 2 Light 25" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a metal and white glass shadeIncludes (1) 9 watt Medium (E26) and (1) 4 watt G9 bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 3.52736 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 13 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Bronze / Satin Brass