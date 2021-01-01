Uttermost 21535 Cross 24" Wide Coastal Sea Grass Cross Weave Cage Single Pendant by Kalizma Home Natural Sea Grass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Uttermost 21535 Cross 24" Wide Coastal Sea Grass Cross Weave Cage Single Pendant by Kalizma Home Features:Natural woven sea grass in a cross weave pattern gives us this wonderful airy 1 light fixture pendant with brushed aged bronze detailsConstructed from rattan, sea grass, and steelRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 180" cord includedDimensions:Height: 29-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 0lbsCord Length: 180"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110Bulb Included: No Natural Sea Grass