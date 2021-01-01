Uttermost 21530 Becton 23" Wide Art Deco Mosaic Style Metal Frame Single Pendant with 5 Lights by Kalizma Home Matte Black / Nickel Indoor Lighting

Uttermost 21530 Becton 23" Wide Art Deco Mosaic Style Metal Frame Single Pendant with 5 Lights by Kalizma Home Features:Stylish geometric squares and rectangles with gently rounded edges come together in a mosaic patterned outer shade finished in matte black with polished nickel accents completing this 5 light fixture pendantConstructed from steelRequires (5) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 19.52lbsCord Length: 180"Shade Height: 18"Shade Width: 22-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Voltage: 110Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Nickel