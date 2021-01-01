Corbett Lighting 215-33 Ambrosia 3 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents Gold and Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Corbett Lighting 215-33 Ambrosia 3 Light 18" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents The Ambrosia is a sweet treat for the eyes. Round discs stamped with texture and finished in gold and silver leaf mix with sparkling clear crystal discs, which rain down in a cascading formation from its tiered frame.FeaturesHand crafted from iron and stainless steelClear crystal drops(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Gold and Silver Leaf