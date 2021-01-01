Innovations Lighting 214-S Large Cone Large Cone 4 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 214-S Large Cone Large Cone 4 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervals and an engraved cast cupDurable cast brass constructionComes with finish coordinated Large Cone shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/8"Width: 52-3/8"Depth: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 13.71 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 7-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased