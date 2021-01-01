Uttermost 21322 Bowdon 8 Light 30" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Aged Bronze And Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants

Uttermost 21322 Bowdon 8 Light 30" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesExuding a lodge & natural feel our orb pendant features a center band of hammered metal with wood ribsSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required60" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 34-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 95"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 31.9 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Aged Bronze And Wood