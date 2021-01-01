From umage
UMAGE 2131 Aluvia Mini Hardwired Pendant Aluvia 16" Pendant in Forest Green Forest with White Cord Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
UMAGE 2131 Aluvia Mini Hardwired Pendant Aluvia 16" Pendant in Forest Green The Umage Aluvia is an artistic assemblage of 60 precision-cut aluminum leaves, overlapping each other on a durable polycarbonate frame. These metal leaves surround the light source, emitting glare-free, ambient light. The underside of each leaf is painted white for increased light reflection, and the exterior is finished in one of two different colors: subtle Pearl or dramatic Anthracite.FeaturesProvides glare-free illuminationDesigned in Denmark by Soren Ravn ChristensenConstructed from aluminumComes with a green metal and polycarbonate shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-13/16"Width: 15-11/16"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Forest with White Cord