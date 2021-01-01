Innovations Lighting 213-S Dover Dover 3 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Innovations Lighting 213-S Dover Dover 3 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10-3/4"Minimum Height: 44-3/4"Maximum Height: 20-3/4"Width: 37"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 11.65lbsCord Length: 44-3/4"Wire Length: 44-3/4"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased