From cassandra stone
Cassandra Stone - 2127A Cap Sleeve High Slit Floral Embroidered Gown
Reflect a stunning old Hollywood charm as you flaunt a classy flair in this Cassandra Stone 2127A long gown. Impeccable lace appliques in floral motif on a statuesque silhouette this stunner flaunts a semi-sheer scoop neckline framed with cap sleeves while the sheer back features similar appliques with tonal fabric buttons accenting the center. The sheath skirt boast a left leg high slit as it streams alluringly down to a divine full-length hemline. Pose pretty in front of the everybody as you standout with poise in this Cassandra Stone masterpiece. Model is wearing White color. Style: macd_2127 Collection: Cassandra Stone Details: Patterned Embroidery Sequins Sheer yoke Cap sleeves Hight side slit Sheer Back Back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.