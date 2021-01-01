Uttermost 21268 Tamworth 5 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Burnished Silver / Champagne Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Uttermost 21268 Tamworth 5 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Product FeaturesCollection: TamworthHeight: 33-7/8"Width: 33-7/8"Chain Length: 84"Wire Length: 240"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Lamping TechnologyBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Burnished Silver / Champagne Leaf