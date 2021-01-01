From elegant lighting

2114G52C/RC 2114 Paris Collection Chandelier D:52In H:7.2In Lt:20 Chrome Finish (Royal Cut

$2,302.00
In stock
Buy at appliancesconnection

Description

2114 Paris Collection Chandelier D52in H7.2in Lt20 Chrome Finish (Royal Cut Crystals)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com