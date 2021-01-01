Terani Couture - 2111M5302 Floral Embroidered Trumpet Dress with Slit

Make an extraordinary statement when you walk in this classy Terani Couture 2111M5302 evening dress. Fine bead embroidery and floral lace on this pewter bronze mother of the bride dress comes with a sultry gown slit and a glamorous plunging V neckline. Be ready to mesmerize the night in this Terani Couture creation. Style: terani_2111M5302 Details: Floral Embroideries Fitted Cap Sleeves Side Slit Floor Length Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.