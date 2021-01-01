From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 211/3-6 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 16" Wide Multi Light Pendant Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 211/3-6 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 16" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesDesigned by Bruno MarashlianIncludes 120" black textured cordSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishConstructed from cast brassChoice of matte white cased, clear or seedy shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredAdjustable Black 120" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered by a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 29-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 131-1/4"Width: 16"Product Weight: 4.15 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Clear