UMAGE 2107 UMAGE Shade Tabletop Shade Single Light 16" Tall LED Novelty and Tripod Table Lamp Black Lamps Table Lamps

UMAGE 2107 UMAGE Shade Tabletop Shade Single Light 16" Tall LED Novelty and Tripod Table Lamp The Umage Shade combines aesthetics with functionality and ensures a simple, useful accessory for the lightbulb. Used on the included Umage Idea LED 3W 4.9" 180 Lumen E26 Light Bulb and pendant cord, the Umage Shade will help you adjust the direction and amount of light, while shielding any unwanted glare. All you have to do is fine-tune the position of the Umage Shade on the lightbulb, and you will put everything else in the shade.FeaturesDesigned in Denmark by Soren Ravn ChristensenConstructed from glassComes with a black felt and steel shadeIncludes (1) 15 watt medium (E26) LED bulbProduct includes on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 13"Product Weight: 2.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black