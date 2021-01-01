From aspeed design

Aspeed Design - M2100 Illusion Cap Sleeve Jeweled Dress

$196.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Please refer to the Missy Size chart Walk in defined elegance and poise in this Aspeed Design M2100 creation. Detailed with an elaborate spectacle of faceted jewels on a sheer bodice this dress shows an illusion bateau neckline with cap sleeves. spaghetti straps. The back promoted a sheer ornate back and a zipper closure. The A-line skirt flounces beautifully into a full-length hemline. Float into that opulent event in this Aspeed Design masterpiece. Model is wearing the Dark Silver color. Style: aspd_M2100 Details: Chiffon Cap Sleeves Illusion Bodice Sheer Full Back Zipper Closure Beaded Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

