VELUX 21 x 37-7/8 in. Venting Deck Mount Skylight w/ Laminated LowE3 Glass & Classic Sand Solar Powered Light Filtering Blind

This VELUX VS manual "Fresh Air" skylight with the Go Solar option includes a pre-installed solar powered light filtering blind and an internet gateway, allowing you to control the blind with your smartphone and enable automatic programs that boost energy efficiency. The solar powered blind is designed to harness the power of the sun to control the amount of daylight entering through your skylight. Venting skylights can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home.