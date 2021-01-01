From grayson lane
Grayson Lane 21-in Black Table Lamp with Metal Shade | 92681
This black metal accent lamp is the epitome of industrial style. Featuring a wire lamp shade with black iron cords coiled in an open sculpture design, a warm Edison bulb with cool zigzag filament, and a simple black metal base, this black lamp makes a bold statement in your home or office. Perfect size as a table lamp or desk lamp, this accent decor brings warm, ambient lighting to any space needing some stylish edge. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Uses one standard or Edison 60-watt bulb. This industrial accent lamp has a 60\" cord. Suitable for indoor use only. This industrial accent lamp has a metal novelty shade. Black electrical cord with black flip switch. This item comes shipped in one carton. Grayson Lane 21-in Black Table Lamp with Metal Shade | 92681