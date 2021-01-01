From dale tiffany
Dale Tiffany 21 in. Dark Bronze Wedgewood Table Lamp with Tiffany Art Glass Shade
Our Wedgewood Table Lamp is a pleasing combination of curves and angles that will accentuate any decor style. The one of a kind flared drum shade features arched panels iridescent amber glass. Arched squares of dark amber are placed in an alternating pattern, which creates a mesmerizing zigzag effect. The shade sits on a lovely arched triangle atop a round pedestal. Wedgewood is lovely when displayed on its own. Try pairing it on matching end tables or nightstands for a truly spectacular balanced effect. No matter how you choose to display it, our Wedgewood Table lamps style and workmanship are unsurpassed and will provide you with many years of graceful, reliable lighting service.