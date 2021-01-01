21 Cluster Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOC-21-37-RND-CL-XEN-WP-18-48)

Inspired by the sporadic, perhaps discordant arrangement of barnacles on a rock surgace, the 21 Cluster Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci fabricated from a random amount of raw porcelain, which is flattened and rolled into a pancake shape. This is then wrapped around a frosted borosilicate glass inverted trumpet diffuser. This create a unique form of varying size. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Off-White