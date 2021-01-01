From blue sky
21-22 Weekly/Monthly Student Planner, 5x8, by Blue Sky, Heartfetti
This student planner from Blue Sky has everything you need to fuel your 2021 - 2022 academic goals! Each weekly calendar offers a vertical view of up to 7 subjects for each day, plus room for This Week's Focus, Weekly Goals, Things to Do this Week, and even after-school activities. Monthly calendars are spacious, lined, and offer room for Monthly Goals and Projects, along with study tips, interesting This Month in History facts, and inspirational quotes. Dedicated Project Trackers and Monthly Assignment Trackers help you keep track of multiple ideas, meetings, and action steps to complete your course work in an efficient way each time. This wirebound planner is small enough to fit in your backpack and the flexible cover, featuring the pink "Heartfetti" print, provides durability, strength, and style. Start the academic year with a student planner and realize your full potential!.