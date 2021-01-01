From mountain top
MOUNTAIN TOP 20% Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, 1 Fl Oz
Advertisement
DAILY BLEMISH DEFENSE: Your new favorite daily facial anti-wrinkle serum is a dark spot corrector for face to help clear and minimize clogged pores. Experience blemish-free skin with reduced appearance of sun and dark spots, hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and redness. ADVANCED FACIAL MOISTURIZER: Vitamin C Serum contains countless sources of nutrients essential for improving collagen production. Our advanced formula synergistically blends plant-based Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel, Jojoba Oil, and Ferulic Acid designed to target the common signs of aging, improves the firmness of the skin and uneven skin tones. HYDRATING HYALURONIC ACID SERUM: Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates and plumps the skin for a nourished, flawless, youthful, replenished skin. Now you can skip the dry skin phase any season and flaunt a smoother complexion. VEGAN FORMULATION: Overnight skin renewal serum powered by vegan Hyaluronic Acid, Witch Hazel, White Jelly Mushroom, Ferulic Acid, and Argan Oil to help fade age spots for youthful-looking skin.