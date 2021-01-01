Elegant Lighting 2092D16 Influx 16" Wide 10 Light Full Sized Single Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting 2092D16 Influx 16" Wide 10 Light Full Sized Single Drum Pendant with Crystal Accents Glistening beads of clear crystal glamorously flow within the insides of this collection and are elegantly supported by the lustrous frame. Our Influx Collection is full of free-flowing distinctive designs sure to create an intricate atmosphere. Features of the 2092D16:Chrome columns of chain styling frame this pieceFilled with strings of crystal accentsIncludes 72" of wire/cordRequires (10) G9 20W Halogen or LED equivalent bulbsSee "Matching Items" to complete the look with other items from this collectionUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions of the 2092D16:Height: 12Width: 16Product Weight: 19Wire Length: 72Electrical Specifications for the 2092D16:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 10Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 200Voltage: 110, 125UL Listed: Yes Chrome