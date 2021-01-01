From dancing queen
Dancing Queen - 2092 Embroidered Halter A-Line Evening Gown
Please refer to Junior Size / Body Measurement Size Chart . Make magic happen with your impeccable beauty in this lavishly ornate creation. Festooned with a rhinestone speckled embroidery of floral and scroll motif this lovely piece shows off an illusion halter over a sweetheart neckline coupled with cutaway shoulders and a mid-open back. Elegantly crowned at the natural waist with an embellished band soft pleats cascades down to brush the floor at a full-length hemline. Opt for the remarkably divine as you glide into the party in this remarkable masterpiece. Details: Rhinestones Embroidered Bodice Cutaway Shoulders Embellished Waistband Mid-Open Back Straps Back Zipper Closure Bra Cups Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.