Maxim 20915 Bodega Bay Collection 6 Light 37" Chandelier Anthracite Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 20915 Bodega Bay Collection 6 Light 37" Chandelier Rings of Ash wood are distressed and then finished In Antique Pecan for that old world feel. Metal accents finished in Anthracite provide a forged iron appearance that complements this rustic design.Product Features:Part of the Bodega Bay CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (2) 6" and (6) 12" downrods and 180" of wire for installationProduct Specifications:Height: 16.75" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 36.5" Maximum Height: 48" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:20913: 6 Light 36" Wide Pendant Anthracite