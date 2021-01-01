Innovations Lighting 209 Small Bell Small Bell 2 Light 21" Wide Linear Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Silver Plated Mercury Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 209 Small Bell Small Bell 2 Light 21" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 20-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 44-7/8"Width: 21"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 9.4 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze / Silver Plated Mercury