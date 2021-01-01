Innovations Lighting 209 Fulton Fulton 2 Light 21" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Innovations Lighting 209 Fulton Fulton 2 Light 21" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervals and an engraved cast cupDurable cast brass constructionComes with finish coordinated Fulton shadesSloped ceiling compatible(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/8"Width: 21"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 9.4 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Diameter: 6-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Chrome / Clear