Innovations Lighting
Innovations Lighting 209 Dover Dover 2 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Antique Brass / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Innovations Lighting 209 Dover Dover 2 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10-3/4"Minimum Height: 44-5/8"Maximum Height: 21-5/8"Width: 21"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 9.4lbsCord Length: 44-5/8"Wire Length: 44-5/8"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Antique Brass / Matte White Cased