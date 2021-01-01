From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 2075F24 Astro 24" Wide 12 Light Abstract Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting 2075F24 Astro 24" Wide 12 Light Abstract Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents The Astro Collection is an eye catcher in any setting. Dripping with crystal and chrome, this chandelier will make you imagine stars falling from the sky. The Astro is a unique and contemporary chandelier consisting of a single sphere with coiled chrome arms shooting out from the center and crystal ball strands literally falling off the of tip of each arm.Features of the 2075F24:Abstract style with numerous random branches accented with crystalsIncludes 10" of wireRequires (12) G9 20W Halogen or LED equivalent bulbsSee "Matching Items" to complete the look with other items from this collectionUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions of the 2075F24:Height: 58Width: 24Product Weight: 28Wire Length: 10Electrical Specifications for the 2075F24:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 240Voltage: 110, 125UL Listed: Yes Flush Mount Chrome