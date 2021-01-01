From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 2073-SF-CLR Smyth 3 Light 12" Wide Semi Flush Indoor Ceiling Fixture White Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Golden Lighting 2073-SF-CLR Smyth 3 Light 12" Wide Semi Flush Indoor Ceiling Fixture Features:Convertible mounting: pendant or semi-flush ceiling fixtureClear glass shade includedDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRated for use in a dry locationSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Bulb Included: NoHeight: 17.25"Width: 11.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width: 6.75"Light Direction: Ambient LightingUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Semi-Flush White Gold