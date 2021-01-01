Innovations Lighting 207 Large Cone Large Cone 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Brushed Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Innovations Lighting 207 Large Cone Large Cone 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Minimum Height: 21-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 45-1/8"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 9.4 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 7-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Brass / Clear