Innovations Lighting 206NH Bare Bulb Bare Bulb Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants

Innovations Lighting 206NH Bare Bulb Bare Bulb Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesFeatures a hang straight swivelDurable cast brass constructionSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Maximum Hanging Height: 38"Width: 4"Product Weight: 3.35 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Copper