Capital Lighting 2067 Wyatt 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Surrey Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Capital Lighting 2067 Wyatt 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Misty White Glass ShadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSecure metal mounting assemblyUL Listed for Damp LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included - bulbs will be offered upon checkout)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 6.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 16.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 7.9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Surrey