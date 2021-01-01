Colors Dress - 2058 Embellished One Shoulder Trumpet Dress

Strut your stuff in this beautiful long gown by Colors Dress 2058. Charms in a sleeveless asymmetric neckline and a sheer fabric draping at one shoulder. The fitted bodice is ornate with bead embellishments and flourishes a full length trumpet skirt with a horsehair hemline. Be fabulous and get ready for everyone to stop and stare when you show up in this in this beautiful gown by Colors Dress. Style: colors_2058 Collection: Colors Dress Details: Mesh Sleeveless Fabric draping Fitted bodice Embellishments Trumpet skirt Horsehair hemline Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.