From johnathan kayne
Johnathan Kayne - 2046 Embellished Asymmetric Trumpet Dress
Be the embodiment of pure feminine flair in this mesmerizingly ornate Johnathan Kayne 2046. Envisions an embellished asymmetric neckline with a single long sleeve. The dress has a flattering fitted bodice while the skirt forms a fit and flare silhouette with a sweep train finish. Embrace a classic sense of style in this engaging evening gown by Johnathan Kayne. Style: jkayne_2046 Fabric: Stretch Velvet Stretch Lining Details: Long sleeves Embellishments Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.