From now designs
Now Designs 2045001aa Swedish Drying Mat, Homemade Happiness
Advertisement
Sustainable Cleaning: Let handwashed dishes dry on our reusable Swedish Drying Mat. More absorbent than its microfiber counterpart, each mat holds 15x its weight in water. Measures 12'' W x 14'' L Paper Alternative: Made from cotton and plant-based cellulose fibers, this 100% natural and compostable cloth is a must-have! Use Dry Mats for 6+ months and then add to your home compost for Earth-friendly disposal Eco Friendly: Also functions as an extra large Swedish dishcloth. When your cloths are soiled, place in the laundry or top rack of the dishwasher to be used continually Kid-Friendly Kitchen: Dinner time and kitchen spills will no longer have you scrambling for paper towels or paper napkins. Swedish dishcloths can hold 15x their weight--making them dinner table essentials Stylish Kitchen: For over 50 years, Now Designs kitchen textiles and accessories have been consistently recognized for their superior colors, trends, designs and unsurpassed quality and workmanship