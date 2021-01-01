From eglo
Eglo 203996A Wolter 3 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier with Water Glass Shades Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eglo 203996A Wolter 3 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier with Water Glass Shades The Wolter 3 Light Linear Pendant is a dramatic modern design with clear sculpted glass and a polished nickel finish. With clean lines and eye-catching details on the glass. This pendant will surely be the focal point in your home. .Features:Constructed from steelIncludes water glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedMade in ChinaUL listed for installation in dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 55-5/8"Maximum Height: 55-5/8"Width: 34-3/4"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 8.38lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel