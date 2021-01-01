From eglo
Eglo 203387A Barbotto 16" Tall Column Table Lamps with Metal Shade White Lamps Table Lamps
Eglo 203387A Barbotto 16" Tall Column Table Lamps with Metal Shade The Barbotto Table Lamp will add a fresh look to your home with its modern contemporary design. Features a cylinder tube design.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeRequires (1) 10 watt maximum GU10 bulbOn / Off switchMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 15-1/2"Width: 3-15/16"Depth: 3-15/16"Product Weight: 2.58lbsShade Height: 15-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 10 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsBulb Base: GU10Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No White