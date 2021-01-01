From eglo
Eglo 202845A Wymer 4 Light 19-1/4" Wide Drum Chandelier Matte Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Eglo 202845A Wymer 4 Light 19-1/4" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesHanging height can be adjustedConstructed from steelCan be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires (4) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Maximum Height: 96"Width: 19-1/4"Depth: 19-1/4"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Bronze