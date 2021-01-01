From peter pauper press
2022 Watercolor Succulents Weekly Planner (16-Month Engagement Calendar)
Add panache to your planning with this beautiful agenda! Popular planner format displays a week-at-a-view to help keep you organized 7 days at a time. You asked, we listened: Our compact calendars now include monthly spreads! Calendar/planner covers 16 months (September 2021 through December 2022). Helpful for students, educators, and parents in planning the academic year. Pages in the back provide space for recording contact information for family and friends and writing notes. A ribbon bookmark keeps your place. Lightweight engagement calendar measures 5'' wide x 7'' high (12.7 cm wide x 17.8 cm high) and fits easily in most bags and backpacks. Inside back cover pocket expands to hold notes, business cards, and other flat items. Sturdy hardcover binding. Elastic band closure. Inviting planner design. The perfect time management tool for home, office, school, or on-the-go planning! Scheduling success at last! Gold foil, gloss highlights, embossed.