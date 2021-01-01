2022 Planner 8.5" x 11" Weekly/Monthly Wirebound Clear Pocket Cover Peony - Rachel Parcell by Blue Sky

Elevate your everyday planning with help from fashion designer Rachel Parcell. The debut collection of Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky is a celebration of her distinctly feminine style and timeless, romantic designs. Organize your 2022 adventures with the large weekly/monthly planner. Stay up to date on spacious weekly calendars, tabbed monthly views, and lined notes pages. Includes storage pocket, snap-in bookmark, and stickers, plus a clear cover pocket to display photos or artwork. Perfect for use at home or on-the-go, this 12-month planning calendar has a flexible cover featuring the pink Peony pattern and large 8.5 x 11 page size. Dated January 2022 - December 2022, plus two non-tabbed bonus monthly views.