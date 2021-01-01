From tf publishing
TF Publishing 2022 Golden Flowers Large Planner | Michaels®
Advertisement
Shop TF Publishing 2022 Golden Flowers Large Planner at Michaels. com. Planning your year is a snap with this large sized 12-month 2022 planner! This planner boasts monthly, 2-page spreads with an extra-large, spacious, calendar grid overview, a dot grid for doodling or writing and a lined section for monthly highlights and tasks to track. The weekly, 2-page spreads have open, daily planning sections with ample vertical writing space for daily plans and a habit tracker. Interior planning pages are accented with rainbow colors and faux, monthly tabs for easy access to weekly planning. Details: Yellow cover design 9" x 11" planner 12-month year dated January 2022 - December 2022 2-page monthly spreads 2-page weekly spreads Includes 368 color coordinating stickers Bonus lined notes pages are in the back Contains no plastic Spiral bound with durable, textured covers | TF Publishing 2022 Golden Flowers Large Planner | Michaels®