2021-22 Academic Planner 8.5" x 11" Make Lemonade Daily/Weekly/Monthly - The Time Factory

When life gives you a lemon planner-use that planner to stay organized and keep your life on track! This large, 9" (w) x 11" (h) planner boasts monthly, 2-page spreads with an extra-large, spacious, calendar grid overview, a dot grid for doodling or writing and a lined section for monthly highlights and tasks to track. Weekly, 2-page spreads have open, daily planning sections with ample vertical writing space for daily plans and a habit tracker. Interior planning pages are accented with rainbow colors and faux, monthly tabs for easy access to weekly planning. Includes 368 color coordinating stickers to easily personalize your planner! Bonus lined notes pages are in the back and yearly 2021 and 2022 views are included in the front. Planner has durable, textured covers and gold, wire-o binding to lay flat when open. This 12-month academic year planner covers the months of July 2021 - June 2022. This product contains no plastic, Goods Without Guilt!