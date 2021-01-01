Precious Moments 202003 I Love The Story of Us Couple Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolored

Every love story is different, and each is special. From date nights and love notes, promises and traditions, celebrate a love story that’s uniquely yours. A couple sits together, reliving their favorite memories. They smile and laugh as they immerse themselves in the best times of their lives. Your significant other will surely appreciate a special gift like this to celebrate your relationship. It is also perfect to give to a loving couple you know to honor their wedding or anniversary. Measuring approximately 5.5”H, this heartfelt figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.