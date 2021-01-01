From unique industries
2020 New Years Eve Foil Number Balloon Set, 34in, Rose Gold
Celebrate a special milestone with our Foil Rose Gold 2020 Balloon set. Each balloon measures just under three feet when inflated and can be used as a captivating centerpiece at a New Years bash, graduation party, or other special occasion. Use all four of the balloons to ring in the New Year or mix-and-match to create ages or favorite numbers. You can even use number balloons to create your wedding date for an engagement photo shoot. Additionally, these foil balloons can float for days, making them perfect for an eventful weekend. Make any event look even brighter with our gleaming silver party supplies and decorations.