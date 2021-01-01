From innovations lighting

Innovations Lighting 201S Small Bell Small Bell Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Innovations Lighting 201S Small Bell Small Bell Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel FeaturesHang straight swivel mountingComes with choice of a clear, clear seedy, matte white cased or smoked shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Maximum Height: 40"Width: 5"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / Clear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com