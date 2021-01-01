Innovations Lighting 201S Oxford Schoolhouse Oxford Schoolhouse Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Brushed Brass / Seedy Indoor

Innovations Lighting 201S Oxford Schoolhouse Oxford Schoolhouse Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel FeaturesFeatures a hang straight swivelDurable cast brass constructionComes with a finish coordinated Oxford Schoolhouse shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 43-1/4"Width: 12"Product Weight: 11.2 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 12"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Brass / Seedy