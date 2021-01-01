From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201S Olean Olean 8" Tall Mini Rod Hung Pendant Brushed Brass / Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 201S Olean Olean 8" Tall Mini Rod Hung Pendant Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 7-3/4"Minimum Height: 41-1/2"Maximum Height: 17-1/2"Width: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 3.7lbsCord Length: 41-1/2"Wire Length: 41-1/2"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 6-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Brushed Brass / Matte White