Innovations Lighting 201S Large Cone Large Cone Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Antique Copper / Clear Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 201S Large Cone Large Cone Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Features Hang straight swivel mountingComes with choice of a clear, clear seedy, matte white cased or smoked shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 10"Maximum Height: 40"Width: 8"X Large shade Option Width: 12"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Copper / Clear