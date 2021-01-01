Innovations Lighting 201S Chatham Chatham Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel Black / Antique Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 201S Chatham Chatham Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Hang Straight Swivel FeaturesHang straight swivel mountingComes with choice of a clear fluted or mercury fluted shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Maximum Height: 40"Width: 6"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black / Antique Brass / Clear