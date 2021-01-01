Innovations Lighting 201FSW Canton Canton Single Light 6" Wide Convertible Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 3 Way Control Switch Brushed Brass / Matte

Innovations Lighting 201FSW Canton Canton Single Light 6" Wide Convertible Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 3 Way Control Switch Features180° adjustable swivel with engraved cupHigh, Low, and Off selection switchSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishIncludes 2mm heavy cast canopySteel constructionIncludes a Canton shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/2"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Brass / Matte White Cased